JD.Com Inc (JD) Holdings Boosted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,657,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,238. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.17 and a beta of 1.30.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered JD.Com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

