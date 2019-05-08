Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in CGI Inc (GIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $74,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in CGI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,603,000 after buying an additional 156,379 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,714,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,127,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 106,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in CGI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 128,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

