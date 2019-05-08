Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on JHG. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on Janus Henderson Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 395,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.