Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

