Jabodon PT Co. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,174.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $816.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,354.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

