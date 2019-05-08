Jabil Inc (JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,146. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2,157.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Jabil has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.