J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.64

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.64 and last traded at $164.56, with a volume of 3863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.57%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

