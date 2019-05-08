iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

IJH stock opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

