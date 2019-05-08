IQIYI Inc (IQ) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,633.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 34,313,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQIYI by 780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,247,000 after buying an additional 2,800,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,247,000 after buying an additional 2,800,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,730,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.24.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.38. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 74.57% and a negative net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on IQIYI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. New Street Research upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

