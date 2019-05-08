Investors Buy Shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $128.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.43 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $108.59
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,489,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,792,000 after buying an additional 16,382,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,776,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,957,000 after buying an additional 3,022,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,891,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,858,000 after buying an additional 2,195,282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,248,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,444,000 after buying an additional 1,468,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,568,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,963,000 after buying an additional 1,467,101 shares in the last quarter.
