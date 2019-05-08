Intersect ENT (XENT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 5496311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Susan P. Stimson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $111,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,857 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after buying an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/intersect-ent-xent-sets-new-1-year-low-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.