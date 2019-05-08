International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $2,100,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,837. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

