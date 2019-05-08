Inter Parfums (IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY19 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

IPAR stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,045. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 8,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $607,809.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $267,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,008 shares of company stock worth $850,239 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

