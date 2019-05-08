Inter Parfums (IPAR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands. They has been selected as the fragrance and beauty partner for a growing list of brands that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, Shanghai Tang, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is known for innovation, quality and its ability to capture the genetic code of each brand in the products it develops, manufactures and distributes worldwide. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 8,941 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $607,809.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,008 shares of company stock worth $850,239. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

