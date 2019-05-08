Insider Buying: istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,445 Shares of Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $61,320.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,395,611.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $74,284.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,532.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $72,072.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,689 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $69,967.78.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Istar Inc. bought 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $69,188.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 2,614 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,304.98.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Istar Inc. bought 2,700 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $61,263.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Istar Inc. bought 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,792.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Istar Inc. bought 2,522 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,804.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Istar Inc. bought 1,985 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,543.40.

STAR opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $583.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.00.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. istar’s payout ratio is presently -37.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAR. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of istar by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 473,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of istar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of istar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of istar by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of istar by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

