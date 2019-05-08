Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Director Purchases 7,788 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,105.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 14,024 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.56.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,012 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,145.92.

On Monday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,013 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,218.21.

On Friday, April 26th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 12,488 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,849.20.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,600 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,272.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,244 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862.64.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608.18.

On Monday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $13,279.48.

On Friday, April 12th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 16,192 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,488.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 30,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,158. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

