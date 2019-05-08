Inogen (INGN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

INGN stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

