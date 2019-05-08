Inogen (INGN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.
INGN stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
