Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Receives $99.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $74.98 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $310,840.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $129,697.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingevity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 724,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

