Independent Research Analysts Give Hochtief (HOT) a €144.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hochtief currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €150.11 ($174.55).

FRA:HOT opened at €116.90 ($135.93) on Tuesday. Hochtief has a twelve month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a twelve month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

