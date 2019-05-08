ImmunoGen (IMGN) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.94 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of IMGN opened at $3.23 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $430.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 406.27% and a negative return on equity of 349.15%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $285,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 226.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,474.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 61.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,917 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

