IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $245.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $6,972,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $503,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,458. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

