Icahn Enterprises (IEP) PT Raised to $56.00 at UBS Group

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of IEP opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.34). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 9.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

In other news, Director Jack Gumpert Wasserman bought 500 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,539.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

