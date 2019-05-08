IBM (IBM) Increases Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57.

IBM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. IBM has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IBM to earn $14.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. IBM had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “IBM (IBM) Increases Dividend to $1.62 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/ibm-ibm-increases-dividend-to-1-62-per-share.html.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.