IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $241.83

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $241.83 and last traded at $242.67, with a volume of 643843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.65.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $427,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,748,798. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,880,000 after acquiring an additional 890,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,663,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,183,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,518.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,201,000 after acquiring an additional 175,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

