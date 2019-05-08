Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls ended the first quarter of 2019 on a mixed note. While its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, its revenues surpassed the same. Over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of Huntington Ingalls ships. Being the nation's largest military shipbuilder, the company has stable financials and regularly returns cash to its shareholders. It has a solid backlog count that reflects its revenue generating prospects. However, Huntington Ingalls exposure to debt combined with the company’s ability to incur significant amounts of debt in the future increases its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Currently, the stock is highly leveraged than the broader market index, which might an added concern for its investors. Moreover, shares of the companyunderperformed its industryin a year’s time.”

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HII. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Shares of HII opened at $208.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $242,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $154,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,287. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,027 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 198.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62,527 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 97.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.