Huazhu Group (HTHT) Stock Rating Lowered by China International Capital

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by research analysts at China International Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HTHT. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. CLSA started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,813,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,260,000 after acquiring an additional 317,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1,119.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,216,000 after buying an additional 6,823,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,357,000 after buying an additional 234,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,607,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,515,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,515,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

