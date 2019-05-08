Horizon Global (HZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.54). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.26 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HZN opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZN shares. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

