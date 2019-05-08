Honeywell International Inc. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (EQR)

Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises about 3.5% of Honeywell International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 203,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,340,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,546,000 after purchasing an additional 801,666 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 17,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,296,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Barry Altshuler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $732,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,997 shares of company stock worth $18,591,552 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

