Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

