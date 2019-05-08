HL Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $342.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $241,450.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,776.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total transaction of $3,528,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,622,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HL Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/hl-financial-services-llc-takes-position-in-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta.html.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.