Highpower International (HPJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Highpower International has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Highpower International had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:HPJ opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Highpower International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highpower International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

