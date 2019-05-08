Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,444 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $40,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,326. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 780,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $12,743,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,251,562 shares of company stock worth $37,016,136. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

