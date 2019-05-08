Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.24 million.

HRTG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,262. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $422.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $25,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,180,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

