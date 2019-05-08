Herc (HRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRI. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Herc has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 3.11.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Herc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Herc by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Herc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

