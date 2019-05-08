Henry Schein (HSIC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.43. Henry Schein also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.47. 1,069,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $212,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

