Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 29.56%.

NASDAQ HNNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 2,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The company has a market cap of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.88. Hennessy Advisors has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

