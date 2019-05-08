Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Lake Street Capital

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

HIIQ stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.61. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $42,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Fichthorn purchased 93,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,744,765.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,604.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 100,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 1,151.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 91,252 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,621,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

