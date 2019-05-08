Head-To-Head Analysis: Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and LCNB (LCNB)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than LCNB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and LCNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $199.87 million 8.56 $71.56 million N/A N/A LCNB $65.64 million 3.41 $14.85 million $1.39 12.09

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 37.12% 12.03% 1.33% LCNB 22.58% 8.35% 1.10%

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LCNB pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and LCNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats LCNB on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.