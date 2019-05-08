HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Balchem (BCPC)

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We utilize a comparable universe-derived EV-to-EBITDA multiple approach. EV-to-EBITDA multiple to our 2019 diluted EBITDA per share of $3.64, we derive a target of $110 per share. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) slower-than-anticipated growth in Balchem’s base businesses; (2) a global fracking industry slowdown; (3) inability to launch new nutrition segment products; and (4) failure by Balchem’s partner Curemark to obtain approval for its autism drug candidate.””

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Balchem has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Balchem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Balchem by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Balchem by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

