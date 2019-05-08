Hawkins (HWKN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Hawkins stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Hawkins has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $401.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Hawkins had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hawkins by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

