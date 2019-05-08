Hartz Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 388,967 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 388,967 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000. Alliance Resource Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Hartz Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

