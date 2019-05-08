Hartz Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.28 per share, for a total transaction of $61,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $295,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,797.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,610 shares of company stock worth $1,050,002. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.19.

ZBH opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

