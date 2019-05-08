Habit Restaurants (HABT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HABT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $329.40 million, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $102.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

