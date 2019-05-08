GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) VP Bor-Tay Wu Sells 20,625 Shares

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $158,606.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 933,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GSIT opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 103.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 73,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 638,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut GSI Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut GSI Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

