Grisanti Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 61,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000. Prudential Financial makes up about 3.5% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,744,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,541,000 after acquiring an additional 164,442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,295,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,154,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 305,259 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

