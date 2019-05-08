Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,448 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 1.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,943,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,997,000 after buying an additional 2,920,187 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,963.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 785,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after buying an additional 747,795 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,285,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 239,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $30.82.

