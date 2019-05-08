Grenke (GLJ) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.17 ($109.50).

Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €89.05 ($103.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. Grenke has a twelve month low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a twelve month high of €107.30 ($124.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.40.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

