Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.74 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 138.45 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.40 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Greencoat UK Wind from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

