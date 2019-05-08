Graphite Energy (GRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.41

Graphite Energy Corp (CNSX:GRE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 4975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

About Graphite Energy (CNSX:GRE)

Graphite Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property that includes 14 claims covering an area of 738.12 hectares located in the province of Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

