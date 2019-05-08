Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 139000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Golden Predator Mining alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/golden-predator-mining-gpy-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-19.html.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Predator Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Predator Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.